ZOLA Original Motion Picture Soundtrack From Mica Levi out Today

A24 and Invada Records proudly co-release Zola-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring original music by Mica Levi (Under the Skin, Jackie, Monos). The soundtrack will be released digitally in NORTH AMERICA by A24 and by Invada Records in the rest of the world on July 2. The A24 film directed by Janicza Bravo opened in theaters June 30.

This began the odyssey of one A'Ziah King, aka ZOLA. From acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, Zola's stranger-than-fiction saga, which she first told in a now-iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, comes to dazzling cinematic life.

Zola (newcomer Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of "hoeism" rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some shady guys in Tampa, and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.

Mica Levi (they/them) is a musician and composer born in Guildford and living in South East London. They are currently a member of the groups CURL, Good Sad Happy Bad and Tirzah.