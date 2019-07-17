Yuval David Takes You Behind The Scenes of The National LGBTQ Task Force's Creating Change Conference in New Documentary

"Queerness and love" were on tap at this year's Creating Change Conference, presented by The National LGBTQ Task Force, which took place earlier this year.

Creating Change is the premier political, leadership and skills-building conference for the LGBTQ social justice movement, where thousands of advocates, activists, individuals, organizations, representatives and politicians join together to help develop and hone activist tools, foster community and inspire.

This year, acclaimed queer actor, host, filmmaker and LGBTQ advocate partnered with the organization to bring the conference to millions more through a new documentary giving a glimpse into the conference like never before.

Watch here:

During the nearly 15-minute-long video, hosted, directed and produced by Yuval, he gives the viewer a behind-the-scenes look at the conference and asks those attending this year's Creating Change Conference important questions, giving insight into the LGBTQ+ movement, where it is and where it's headed.

While filming throughout the conference, Yuval also lead sessions and workshops about using art and creativity for social change. Yuval leads by example, as he coached creatives and organizations on how to creatively express their initiatives and advocacy.

"What is the 'sabor' - what is the flavor - you add to the LGBTQ community?" Yuval poses to a contingent of members attending this year's conference. "Bringing all of our identities with us - like being indigenous, being Afro-Latinx, being immigrant, being trans, being queer - all those identities we are bringing together, in one space," was just one of the insightful answers provided, highlighting the nature of intersectionality within the community.

Yuval also captures brilliant footage of many of the exceptional speakers during the multi-day conference, shedding light on the strength of the movement's resolve. "If we are to fight for justice, if we are going to win, we must fortify ourselves and our beliefs. We must build power," one speaker adds.

The dedicated LGBTQ+ advocate also showcases the conference's well-organized visit to Washington, D.C., in which the largest group of LGBTQ+ advocates descend on Capitol Hill at the same time to meet with their representatives on during Advocacy Day.

"It's the day when we as advocates get to create change," Yuval exclaims.

"How has the Creating Change Conference changed you?" he asks other attendees of the event.

"It's given me the confidence to be who I am!" one individual remarks. Another espouses its significance by highlighting its ability to create family after only three days. "I feel like I've known these people for years."

Peppered throughout the short documentary video are some moments of levity, such as when one attendee asks if they can give Yuval a hug, and when Yuval mentions the innate fashion sense other attendees have. "I love your tie...See, this is what happens at Creating Change. We get fashion tips." he offers along with a cheeky grin.

"Each year we give away hundreds of scholarships," imparts Rea Carey, Executive Director of The National LGBTQ Task Force. "But it takes money to give those away. If folks can give to the Task Force, and if they want to designate that to the scholarship fund, we will make sure that more and more people can come to Creating Change."

Yuval also speaks with Jason Tester, Secretary of the Task Force's Board, about the future needs of the organization relative to its ability to provide more opportunity for those seeking to attend the conference. "I think it's one of the more direct impacts we can make in the LGBTQ movement is sponsoring someone who can come to Creating Change and realizing that they are not alone and to realize that they are part of a larger community and to give them a renewed sense that 'I have a future as a happy LGBT adult.'"

You can now get a look at the amazing footage captured in this new documentary by Yuval David, which has just premiered here.

For more information on The National LGBTQ Task Force and its Creating Change Conference, visit www.thetaskforce.organd www.creatingchange.org.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You