YouTube Premieres New Documentary TRAPPED: CASH BAIL IN AMERICA

Stream the film at 7 p.m. ET.

Today Youtube Originals will launch the new documentary, "Trapped: Cash Bail in America," which explores the growing movement to end the inherent economic and racial inequalities of cash bail while highlighting victims impacted by an unjust system, the tireless campaigners fighting for criminal justice reform, and a bail industry lobbying to maintain the status quo. The documentary will be available to stream for free only on the Real Stories Youtube Channel beginning at 7pm ET l 4pm PT

Every year, millions of American men and women are incarcerated before even being convicted of a crime - all because they can't afford to post bail. How did we get here? "Trapped: Cash Bail in America" shines a light on our deeply flawed criminal justice system and the activists working to reform it.

The film will premiere on the Real Stories Youtube Channel at 7pm ET l 4pm PT with a live chat and discussion with the filmmakers and cast from the film. Viewers can set a reminder here to be notified.

Watch the full documentary here:

