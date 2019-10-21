YouTube Originals Explores if You COULD YOU SURVIVE THE MOVIES?

Today, Youtube Originals and Ample Entertainment launched the new learning series, "Could You Survive The Movies?" - an exciting series dedicated to exploring the magic and Science of cinema's most iconic Pop culture films like "Back To The Future", "Ghostbusters", "Men In Black", "Die Hard", "Alien" and "Jumanji."

In each episode, Youtube creator and host Jake Roper takes you on an immersive journey into the world of a different movie; blending unscripted scientific exploration with narrative storytelling. From the jungles of "Jumanji" to the vastness of space in "Alien", you are transported to an exciting cinematic experience filled with mind-blowing experiments like what would happen if you actually jumped in a DeLoreon and went back in time a la "Back to the Future"? With every new episode, Jake Roper will be joined by one or more popular guest Youtube creators including Casey Neistat, Rosanna Pansino, Ian Hecox (Smosh), Austin Evans and more!

Episodes 1-3 debut weekly beginning today and episodes 4-6 will debut weekly beginning December 16, 2019, on YouTube.com/Learningand the Vsauce3 Youtube channel. Youtube Premium subscribers will have access to binge the first 3 episodes starting today and will be able to binge episodes 4-6 on December 16, 2020.

The series is produced by AMPLE Entertainment. Executive Producers include Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Jake Roper, David Brown and Alex Weresow. "Could You Survive The Movies?" is the latest series from a slate of new learning focused Originals coming to YouTube.

Watch "Could You Survive The Movies?" Episode 1 - Back To The Future Below!

Jake steps into the film "Back to the Future" to find out if you could survive the massive pressure wave generated by a giant guitar amp, time travel paradoxes, and the electricity from a lightning bolt travelling through your body...all while desperately trying to get back to the future!

YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both Youtube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, Youtube Originals provide an experience that only Youtube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody.

Founded by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, AMPLE Entertainment is a production company dedicated to hands-on, handcrafted and filmmaker led premium content. Since launching four years ago, the company has produced nearly 100 hours of television including 9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook), Could You Survive THE MOVIES (YouTube), The LOST GOLD OF WORLD WAR II (History), Murder in the Heartland(Discovery ID), COOPER'S TREASURE with Amblin Entertainment (Discovery), COLD CASE FILES with Blumhouse Television (A&E), THE NIGHT THAT DIDN'T END (ID), among more. AMPLE has an overall production partnership with actress, producer and director Courteney Cox and her Hopper Productions.

This message contains information which may be confidential and privileged. Unless you are the intended recipient (or authorized to receive this message for the intended recipient), you may not use, copy, disseminate or disclose to anyone the message or any information contained in the message. If you have received the message in error, please advise the sender by reply e-mail, and delete the message. Thank you very much.





Related Articles View More TV Stories