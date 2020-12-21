YouTube Originals Announces NIKKIETUTORIALS: LAYERS OF ME

Today, Youtube Originals announced "NikkieTutorials: Layers of Me," a brand-new documentary series giving fans a peek behind the curtain of Dutch born beauty mogul Nikkie de Jager's private life. The four-part docuseries was filmed over the last 2.5 years, following Nikkie through the biggest moments of her off-camera career and opening up about the challenges of navigating fame.

From talking about the cruel bullying she endured as a child, to experiencing the painful loss of her brother to cancer and learning how to acknowledge her emotions, in this exclusive, intimate series Nikkie shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life with her ever growing audience, culminating with the artist's very public coming out as a transwoman and the events that followed. Beyond the trials and tribulations, the series gives a peek into Nikkie's love life with fiancé, Dylan, along with pivotal moments in her career, such as becoming appointed as Global Artistry Adviser for Marc Jacobs Beauty and collaborating with well-known celebrities.

Since starting her beauty channel in 2008, NikkieTutorials has been adamant about keeping her private life as separate as possible from her professional life. After meeting Dutch filmmaker Linda Hakeboom on-set of a reality TV show, Hakeboom has objectively documented every aspect of Nikkie's life off-camera, revealing to fans a personal side of Nikkie 12 years and over 13.7 million subscribers later.

Episode one of "NikkieTutorials: Layers of Me" premieres for free on Monday, December 28 at 12pm ET / 9am PT on NikkieTutorials' Youtube Channel and new episodes will premiere free each following Monday. If you are a Youtube Premium subscriber, all four episodes of the docuseries will be available to binge on December 28.

