YouTube Announces Two New Projects in Celebration of International Day of the Girl

Today, in honor of International Day of the Girl, Youtube is announcing two separate forthcoming projects aimed at empowering young women globally.

Together with the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, Youtube Originals will create a dynamic learning special to spark a conversation around the global state of adolescent girls education. Youtube Originals will send Creators for Change ambassadors to various regions to highlight efforts to help promote adolescent girls education, including traveling with Michelle Obama to Asia later this year. The Alliance engages people around the world to take action to help adolescent girls and to support the grassroots leaders working to educate them through the Girls Opportunity Alliance Fund. The Youtube Originals special, premiering in 2020, will share the stories of adolescent girls around the world who are overcoming adversity to pursue their education and encourage viewers to take direct action to support them.

YouTube has also partnered with Michelle Obama on other original series, including BookTube and A Student's Guide to Your First Year of College, in coordination with Reach Higher, the education initiative Mrs. Obama launched while in the White House.

You can find Michelle Obama's video for this latest announcement below!

Separately, Malala Fund celebrates International Day of the Girl by highlighting the stories of young women, the challenges they face in getting an education - and the potential for our world to change if every girl was in school. This year, they are teaming up with Youtube to focus on the power of female creators who inspire us to learn and challenge expectations of girls and women. Youtube creators, including Karen Polinesia, Team2Moms, Kati Morton, Danielle Bainbridge of Origin of Everything, A Little Bit Monika, and Gita Savitri Devi, are showing their support for Malala Fund and raising funds for the organization.





