Writer and Opera Singer Julia Kogan Granted Co-Writer Credit on FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS After Court Battle

Deadline has reported that after a court battle, writer and opera singer Julia Kogan will now be credited as a co-writer on the Oscar nominated film Florence Foster Jenkins. The case had been running since 2015, where Kogan claimed to have been left out of the film's credits despite making contributions to the screenplay, which was written while she was romantically involved with the film's credited writer Nicholas Martin.

Check out the full story HERE.

Florence Foster Jenkins producers Pathe and Qwerty Films have issued the following response to Monday's court verdict:

"We regret that Julia Kogan's dispute with Nick Martin over authorship of the screenplay for Florence Foster Jenkins could not be resolved out of court," they shared. "Nick believed that he was the sole author of the screenplay and the court found that Pathé and Qwerty had no reason to doubt his word.

"The judge also found that in the circumstances there was no criticism of Pathé or Qwerty for the fact that Julia had not been accorded a co-author credit on the film's release. As requested by the court, the credits that appear on the Internet Movie Database are being amended to state that the screenplay was written by Nicholas Martin and Julia Kogan. We trust that this now lays the matter to rest."

Check out the full story HERE.