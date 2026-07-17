Will Ferrell Can't Blow Out His Birthday Candles on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

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A birthday celebration went sideways for Will Ferrell during his appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, when the actor attempted to blow out the candles on a birthday cake and found himself unable to get THE JOB done. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, captures the moment as a comedic bit alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

Ferrell's candle-blowing struggle plays as a straightforward comedy segment, with the setup relying on the simple premise of a birthday tradition failing to go as planned. The clip does not appear to be tied to a specific film or television project, focusing instead on the birthday occasion itself.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock. The program has hosted a range of guests in recent weeks, including celebrity interviews and comedy segments tied to current events and pop culture moments.

The show has been active with a variety of guest appearances lately. Earlier visits to THE TONIGHT SHOW included Chrissy Metz discussing her Broadway debut in & JULIET and Zendaya talking about her casting in Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY, reflecting the breadth of guests the program draws.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Video: Chrissy Metz on Making Her Broadway Debut in & JULIET and Kissing Joey Fatone

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