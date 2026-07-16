Molly Shannon Talks THE HAWK and Working With Will Ferrell on Live with Kelly and Mark

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LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK posted a new clip featuring Molly Shannon, who sat down with the hosts to talk about her role in THE HAWK, the Netflix sports comedy series in which she stars alongside Will Ferrell.

THE HAWK centers on a former PGA Tour champion pursuing a late-career comeback. Shannon and Ferrell, both alumni of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, play central roles in the series. The show also features Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro, who have each discussed their involvement in the project in recent weeks.

Shannon spoke specifically about working with Ferrell on the production, touching on their dynamic as collaborators. The conversation gave her a chance to offer her perspective on the project ahead of its Netflix debut.

BroadwayWorld has been following THE HAWK's promotional rollout closely. Shannon previously spoke with The Daily Show's Michael Kosta about the series, her bond with Ferrell, and how a childhood car crash shaped her physical comedy style. Ferrell also discussed the show with Good Morning America, detailing what drew him to the role of a legendary golfer returning to competition.

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