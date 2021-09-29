Whoopi Goldberg to Produce New Cyber-Stalker Film For Lifetime

Whoopi Goldberg will produce a new film for Lifetime, titled Caught in His Web. The film will star Garcelle Beauvais and will follow one of the country's first "sextortion" cases.

Hollywood Reporter has REVEALED that the film will also star Alison Thornton, Malia Baker, and Emma Tremblay. It is set to be released in 2022.

Thornton, Baker, ad Tremblay will play three girls who are tormented by a cyberbully, known online as "Blake". After hacking into their personal computers and cell phones, the stalker forces them to send him nude photos, continuing to torment them and track them anywhere they go. Upon discovering that they're not alone, the girls join together and enlist the help of a police detective, played by Beauvais, to uncover the abuser's identity and end the torment.

Whoopi Goldberg previously produced two films for Lifetime, most recently with A Day Late and a Dollar Short in 2014. She has extensive experience producing on Broadway, including the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and the Tony-nominated "Sister Act: The Musical." Whoopi's Broadway credits include "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Xanadu" and she made her West End stage debut in a special limited run as Mother Superior in "Sister Act: The Musical" in 2011.

Garcelle Beauvais is most known for her roles in Coming to America and The Jamie Foxx Show. She is currently a co-host on the Real and is part of the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.