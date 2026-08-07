Whitney Cummings' Text About a 'Lawyer for Mimes' Sparks Bit on GOOD NIGHT

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A text message from comedian Whitney Cummings became the spark for an extended comic bit on the Nightcap segment of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. Cummings texted in a review of the show that read, according to the episode, "why is she dressed like a lawyer for mimes?" and the Nightcap ran with the line, staging what the show describes as a full cross-examination covering mime crimes, escape techniques and what is billed as the invisible-box defense.

The segment plays out as a live bit built around Cummings' text, with the Nightcap format allowing the show to escalate a single joke into an extended courtroom-style performance. The clip centers the comedy on wordplay and physical mime references rather than a traditional guest interview.

The bit is part of the recurring Nightcap segment on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. The full episode is available separately from the show, with the Nightcap clip functioning as a standalone excerpt built around the mime-lawyer text.

Additional post-party content and extended cuts from the show are made available through the program's Patreon, which the channel notes includes hangout videos with Gleib and other perks tied to the series.

More on Good Night with Ben Gleib Recent Articles Hannah Stocking Explains How Howling at the Moon Sparks Her Video Ideas

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...