Whitmer Thomas Returns to HBO with TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES Stand-Up Special

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HBO has released the official trailer for WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES, the comedian's second original stand-up special for the network, set to premiere August 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and available to stream on Max. The trailer offers a first look at the special, which finds Thomas performing alongside a group of his closest collaborators.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Thomas is a comedian, musician, and actor returning for his second HBO Original comedy special. In TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES, he digs into his small-town Alabama upbringing and his ongoing quest to be cool, drawing on stories from a chaotic adolescence that included pranks and skateboarding.

Thomas is joined onstage by his bandmates and closest friends, Jeremy Ritchie, Clay Tatum, Budd Diaz, and his brother Johnny McCann, making the special a collaborative live performance as much as a traditional stand-up hour. The format sets it apart from a conventional solo set, with the group sharing the stage throughout.

WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES premieres Friday, August 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streams on Max.

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