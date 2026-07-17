MORTAL KOMBAT II ASL Trailer Debuts Ahead of HBO Max Streaming Premiere

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An American Sign Language trailer for MORTAL KOMBAT II has arrived on HBO Max, offering Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences an accessible preview of the 2026 film ahead of its streaming debut. The clip, posted under the tagline "Test your might," marks the platform's latest accessibility-focused release tied to a major title.

MORTAL KOMBAT II is a New Line Cinema production inspired by the long-running video game franchise. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the film stars Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among others.

MORTAL KOMBAT II begins streaming exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, July 24. The film will also air on HBO linear on Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The ASL trailer signals that the streaming release will include American Sign Language interpretation, extending access to the film for viewers in the Deaf community.

HBO Max has been active in rolling out accessible and companion content around its July slate, including retrospective and podcast materials tied to other titles premiering around the same window on the platform.

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