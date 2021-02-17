Werewolf Thriller BEAST WITHIN Takes a Bite Out of DVD Feb. 23

Actor and producer Steven Morana makes his directorial debut with Beast Within, a lycanthropic whodunit centered around a gaming app launch party that takes a sudden turn when a murder is discovered. Morana stars in the lead role as August, the tech wonder turned action hero who must protect his guests when a mysterious predator crashes his big night. Beast Within will be available February 23 on DVD from Stonecutter Media, following a smash success as a cable and digital release in the fall.

Beast Within features a talented cast including Colm Feore ("The Umbrella Academy", Thor) Ari Millen ("Orphan Black", The Oak Room), Holly Deveaux ("Shadowhunters", "The Mist"), Art Hindle (Black Christmas, Invasion of the Body Snatchers), Alysa King ("Slasher", The Dwelling), Supinder Wraich ("The 410", "Guidestones"), and Katie Boland (The Bet, We're All In This Together). Morana shared directing duties with Chris Green (Zombie Werewolves Attack!).

A new gaming app Werewolves Awaken is being launched at a VIP event hosted by an eccentric billionaire at his country estate. Beast Within tells the story about a lead gaming developer, August (Morana), who is looking forward to finally meeting his online girlfriend, Cheyenne (Deveaux), at a launch party of the gaming app he developed.

The festivities are interrupted by a priest (Feore) who condemns the party guests as "marked for the beast." Convinced it's a publicity stunt, the party-goers disregard the protest until a dead body is found. August and Cheyenne, along with the remaining guests, become players in a deadly version of the game. All are questioning who within the group could be the ferocious killer, as everyone is a suspect.

Watch the trailer here: