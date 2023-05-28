Wendie Malick to Open 13th Annual Art Of Brooklyn Film Fest with World Premiere Of MOTHER OF ALL SHOWS

Comedy icon Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Hot In Cleveland, Just Shoot Me, Seinfeld) is coming to Brooklyn's Cobble Hill Cinemas Thursday, June 1 for the World Premiere of her new movie "Mother Of All Shows" - kicking off a slate of over 50 new films in the 2023 Art of Brooklyn Film Festival.

The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival (June 1-12) launches its 13th edition with the World Premiere of MOTHER OF ALL SHOWS starring Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me.) Fresh from being offered for sale at Cannes and tipped by The Hollywood Reporter as a film to watch for, it's the story of a woman coping with the impending death of her estranged mother (Malick) by imagining their conflict as a 1970s musical variety show. Wendy will appear with director and co-star Melissa D'Agostino at the premiere Thursday, June 1st at Brooklyn's historic Cobble Hill Cinemas, with a Q&A to follow. It will have a streaming Encore Presentation on Monday, June 5.

"I'm very excited to be part of Mother Of All Shows, which has been chosen by the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival to be its opening night film," Wendie said in a video message she created for the premiere. "If you're in town, I hope you'll join us."

The 13th annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival features over 50 of the best new films from across the borough and around the world. Highlights include:

ARTIST UNKNOWN (World Premiere, June 6) is a whip-smart action comedy that deftly combines an art heist caper, queer romance, and martial arts dazzle-dazzle. The latest by Brooklyn film maker Cinder Chau, Artist Unknown is innovative and fun. Screening at Stuart Cinema in Greenpoint, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

HAKONIWA (US Premiere, June 9) is visually stunning Science Fiction from Japan about a young man who attempts to heal his childhood trauma by connecting with a female AI. Past and present merge and his sense of reality begins to warp, even as his connection to the AI grows. A timely exploration of contemporary anxieties, Hakoniwa is a the first feature film by Hiroki Wakamatsu, who is traveling from Japan attend the premiere. Screening at AbelCine in Industry City, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

​BONES OF CROWS (Brooklyn Premiere, Closing Film, June 11) is a multi-generational epic following a Cree musical prodigy in her journey from Canada's infamous residential schools to matriarch of her family. Fresh from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Bones of Crows is a period piece with a mythic scope, from acclaimed indigenous (Métis/Dene) filmmaker Marie Clements. Screening at AbelCine in Industry City, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

THE FORGOTTEN OCCUPATION: Jim Crow Goes to Haiti (World Premiere, June 10) is a documentary that opens with filmmaker Alain Martin reading a letter to his deceased grandfather that recalls a morose family conversation that bemoaned the chronic troubles of Haiti and hoping for an American intervention. Alain reminds his grandfather that the US had already occupied Haiti and only left it more impoverished. The letter illuminates how the brutal decades of the Occupation resulted in violent clashes of of race, culture and class, resulting in the wholesale theft of their homeland. Screening at Pratt Film/Video screening room, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

AoBFF has also programmed outstanding blocks of exciting new short films with something for everyone including comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and experimental films. FULL SCHEDULE

The award-winning AoBFF is the only film festival that screens across the borough. 2023 venues include the historic Cobble Hill Cinemas (Cobble Hill), Stuart Cinema (Greenpoint), Pratt Institute's Katherine McKenna Screening Room (Clinton Hill), and AbelCine at Industry City (Sunset Park).

The entire slate of films will also be available to stream anywhere in the United States during the dates of the festival.

About The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival

Founded in 2011, THE ART OF BROOKLYN is an award-winning nonprofit international film festival located within Brooklyn's vibrant indie film scene. AoBFF showcases exciting emerging creators and established voices, hosts world-class events locally across the entire borough, and streams internationally using state of the art technology. Noted for the originality of our programming, AoBFF invites a different Guest Festival Director to curate each season to keep our perspective fresh and focused on the future.