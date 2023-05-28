Wendie Malick to Open 13th Annual Art Of Brooklyn Film Fest with World Premiere Of MOTHER OF ALL SHOWS

The film will premiere on Thursday, June 1st.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Her Perfo Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 3 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake Photo 4 Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

Comedy icon Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Hot In Cleveland, Just Shoot Me, Seinfeld) is coming to Brooklyn's Cobble Hill Cinemas Thursday, June 1 for the World Premiere of her new movie "Mother Of All Shows" - kicking off a slate of over 50 new films in the 2023 Art of Brooklyn Film Festival.

The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival (June 1-12) launches its 13th edition with the World Premiere of MOTHER OF ALL SHOWS starring Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me.) Fresh from being offered for sale at Cannes and tipped by The Hollywood Reporter as a film to watch for, it's the story of a woman coping with the impending death of her estranged mother (Malick) by imagining their conflict as a 1970s musical variety show. Wendy will appear with director and co-star Melissa D'Agostino at the premiere Thursday, June 1st at Brooklyn's historic Cobble Hill Cinemas, with a Q&A to follow. It will have a streaming Encore Presentation on Monday, June 5.

"I'm very excited to be part of Mother Of All Shows, which has been chosen by the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival to be its opening night film," Wendie said in a video message she created for the premiere. "If you're in town, I hope you'll join us."

The 13th annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival features over 50 of the best new films from across the borough and around the world. Highlights include:

ARTIST UNKNOWN (World Premiere, June 6) is a whip-smart action comedy that deftly combines an art heist caper, queer romance, and martial arts dazzle-dazzle. The latest by Brooklyn film maker Cinder Chau, Artist Unknown is innovative and fun. Screening at Stuart Cinema in Greenpoint, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

HAKONIWA (US Premiere, June 9) is visually stunning Science Fiction from Japan about a young man who attempts to heal his childhood trauma by connecting with a female AI. Past and present merge and his sense of reality begins to warp, even as his connection to the AI grows. A timely exploration of contemporary anxieties, Hakoniwa is a the first feature film by Hiroki Wakamatsu, who is traveling from Japan attend the premiere. Screening at AbelCine in Industry City, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

​BONES OF CROWS (Brooklyn Premiere, Closing Film, June 11) is a multi-generational epic following a Cree musical prodigy in her journey from Canada's infamous residential schools to matriarch of her family. Fresh from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Bones of Crows is a period piece with a mythic scope, from acclaimed indigenous (Métis/Dene) filmmaker Marie Clements. Screening at AbelCine in Industry City, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

THE FORGOTTEN OCCUPATION: Jim Crow Goes to Haiti (World Premiere, June 10) is a documentary that opens with filmmaker Alain Martin reading a letter to his deceased grandfather that recalls a morose family conversation that bemoaned the chronic troubles of Haiti and hoping for an American intervention. Alain reminds his grandfather that the US had already occupied Haiti and only left it more impoverished. The letter illuminates how the brutal decades of the Occupation resulted in violent clashes of of race, culture and class, resulting in the wholesale theft of their homeland. Screening at Pratt Film/Video screening room, with a streaming Encore Presentation.

AoBFF has also programmed outstanding blocks of exciting new short films with something for everyone including comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and experimental films. FULL SCHEDULE

The award-winning AoBFF is the only film festival that screens across the borough. 2023 venues include the historic Cobble Hill Cinemas (Cobble Hill), Stuart Cinema (Greenpoint), Pratt Institute's Katherine McKenna Screening Room (Clinton Hill), and AbelCine at Industry City (Sunset Park).

The entire slate of films will also be available to stream anywhere in the United States during the dates of the festival.

Click Here

About The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival

Founded in 2011, THE ART OF BROOKLYN is an award-winning nonprofit international film festival located within Brooklyn's vibrant indie film scene. AoBFF showcases exciting emerging creators and established voices, hosts world-class events locally across the entire borough, and streams internationally using state of the art technology. Noted for the originality of our programming, AoBFF invites a different Guest Festival Director to curate each season to keep our perspective fresh and focused on the future.




RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

The Phenomenal Fantasia Joins New NBCU Music Series Chasing The Dream As A Mentor Photo
The Phenomenal Fantasia Joins New NBCU Music Series Chasing The Dream As A Mentor

The phenomenal singer/actor, Fantasia joins a host of other well-known and celebrated performers who have signed on to mentor young creatives from underserved communities, on a new NBCUniversal music series, Chasing the Dream.

MGM+ Streams DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES Photo
MGM+ Streams DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.  DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in an action-packed adventure. 

How to Watch the SUCCESSION Finale on MAX This Weekend Photo
How to Watch the SUCCESSION Finale on MAX This Weekend

This Sunday, the critically acclaimed SUCCESSION wraps up its fourth and final record-breaking season, BARRY concludes its four-season run with a highly anticipated series finale, and fan-favorite SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE completes its second season. As of Tuesday, HBO Max is now Max in the U.S., and these HBO Originals are available to watch.


More Hot Stories For You

The Phenomenal Fantasia Joins New NBCU Music Series Chasing The Dream As A MentorThe Phenomenal Fantasia Joins New NBCU Music Series Chasing The Dream As A Mentor
TaTaTu Signs Global Agreement With Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment To Launch Viewer Reward ProgramTaTaTu Signs Global Agreement With Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment To Launch Viewer Reward Program
Family Entertainment Live and Mattel Announce MONSTER HIGH LIVE North American Tour ScheduleFamily Entertainment Live and Mattel Announce MONSTER HIGH LIVE North American Tour Schedule
Jade Pettyjohn, Jojo Siwa & Full Cast Set for ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD, Now In ProductionJade Pettyjohn, Jojo Siwa & Full Cast Set for ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD, Now In Production

Videos

Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD