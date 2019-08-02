WORK IN PROGRESS to Debut on December 8 on Showtime

WORK IN PROGRESS, a new half-hour comedy series created by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, will debut Sunday, December 8 at 11 PM ET/PT.

A funny and uniquely human comedy, McEnany stars as a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship.

Chicago-based performer Karin Anglin co-stars alongside Celeste Pechous, with Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live, Shrill) appearing in a crucial role as herself. Theo Germaine (The Politician) will also appear as a guest star.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





