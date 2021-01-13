WOODSTOCK'S Melanie & 48 LAWS OF POWER'S Robert Greene Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

WOODSTOCK legend, Melanie, and 48 LAWS OF POWER author, Robert Greene, are Tom Needham's special guests on THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Long Island Music Hall of Fame inductee Melanie is originally from Astoria, Queens. She is best known for her hits "Brand New Key," "Beautiful People," and "Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)." In 1969, she performed at the historic Woodstock Festival. Afterwards, she scored hits with "Peace Will Come" and a cover of the Rolling Stones' "Ruby Tuesday. Throughout her career, she has sold over 80 million records. In 1989, Melanie won an Emmy Award for writing the lyrics to the theme song for the TV series 'Beauty and the Beast.' In 2012 she collaborated with John Haldoupis to create an original musical about her love story with her late husband, Peter, called 'Melanie and the Record Man.' Her latest DVD is called 'Melanie: Live at the Meltdown Festival 2007.' The film captures Melanie's triumphant return to London's Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Robert Greene is the NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author of THE 48 LAWS OF POWER, THE ART OF SEDUCTION, THE 33 STRATEGIES OF WAR, THE 50th LAW, and MASTERY. His latest book is THE LAWS OF HUMAN NATURE. This book helps readers understand people's motivations and drives. Greene draws inspiration from the ideas of Martin Luther King Jr., Pericles and Queen Elizabeth I. He teaches readers to be empathetic, to resist conformity, and to develop one's sense of purpose.

Robert Greene has a major following in both the business and political world. In addition, many hip hop artists including Jay-Z, Drake and 50 Cent have been influenced by his books. Greene has also been involved in various TV projects and documentaries including 50 CENT: THE MONEY AND THE POWER, GOOD LUCK, and LEADERSHIP.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of THE SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm at wusb.fm.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Don McLean, Nile Rodgers, Jimmy Webb, William H. Macy, Cheech & Chong, Hal Hartley, Carter Burwell, Laurie Anderson and Billy Joel.