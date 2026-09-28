WOMEN IN BLUE Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek Clip to Debut on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two finale of the Spanish-language crime drama 'Women in Blue' ('Las Azules'). The series, which holds a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for its first season, is created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar ('Monarca') and Pablo Aramendi ('Tijuana'), and features an entirely Latin American cast and crew led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori ('Perdidos en La Noche'). The eighth episode will premiere Wednesday, September 30 on Apple TV.

Episode 208 - Goyo - Premieres Wednesday, September 30, 2026 on Apple TV. Season finale. The Azules race to connect the dots before the Executioner strikes again.

'Women in Blue' ('Las Azules') season two will follow María (Bárbara Mori), now promoted to lieutenant, as she finds herself torn between the rules she's sworn to uphold and a relentless pull towards the truth when the body of a student activist is discovered, and the Azules are pulled into an investigation that reaches back to the student massacre of 1968. Before they can make sense of what they've found, the body of a person connected to that brutal chapter of history is found, sending shockwaves through the department. Someone is delivering justice straight to the police's door, and the Azules are the department's last hope of stopping the killer. As María, Valentina (Natalia Téllez), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) fight battles both inside and outside the precinct, buried truths rise to the surface and they're forced to confront an uncomfortable question: in a system plagued with corruption, what is the cost of fighting for their ideals?

In addition to Mori, Sariñana, Téllez and Rasgado, the series also stars Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, Horacio García Rojas, and Bruno Bichir.

'Women in Blue' ('Las Azules') is produced by Lemon Studios for Apple TV and is created by Rovzar and Aramendi. Rovzar, Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss ('Yellowstone'), Alejandro Lozano ('Control Z'), Erica Sánchez Su ('Monarca'), and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar ('Monarca') serve as executive producers.

'Women in Blue' ('Las Azules') is available on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me