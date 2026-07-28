WINDWARD Featuring JERRY BERGONZI, SEAN PENTLAND, JULIAN SHORE & JONGKUK KIM Spotlighted

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WINDWARD, a project featuring musicians JERRY BERGONZI, SEAN PENTLAND, JULIAN SHORE, and JONGKUK KIM, is drawing renewed attention as part of an In Case You Missed It feature.

The Pentland/Bergonzi Quartet releases new recording 'Windward'

Jerry Bergonzi - Tenor Saxophone

Sean Pentland - Bass

Julian Shore - Piano

Jongkuk Kim - Drums

Release Date: Out now!

The Pentland/Bergonzi Quartet is an intersection of generations and singular voices, where saxophone legend Jerry Bergonzi joins forces with bassist/composer Sean Pentland, pianist Julian Shore, and drummer Jongkuk Kim. The eminently individual sounds of the tenor master and younger luminaries animate Pentland's intricate and vivid compositions, which feature colorful, contrapuntal harmonies, nuanced, polyrhythmic grooves while maintaining a deceptively simple melodicism and organic spirit. This project arose from the tragic and unexpected death of a friend and colleague, Sebastian Nay, with whom Jerry and Sean were meant to reunite on a German tour and The Pentland/Bergonzi Quartet's June 5th release, Windward is dedicated to him.

Bios

Jerry Bergonzi has performed throughout the world at all the major jazz festivals and jazz venues, with his own ensembles as well as with numerous jazz greats. His music is renowned for its innovation, mastery, and integrity. His discography includes more than 60 recordings, notably Standard Gonz with the Jerry Bergonzi Quartet on the Blue Note label; he also has 60 recorded song titles registered with ASCAP. He deeply loves the saxophone and enjoys practicing, excited at the thought of being able to do something musically that he could not previously do. He reharmonizes standards by stretching chord progressions beyond their furthest reaches because he wants to challenge himself as a soloist. For Bergonzi, it is all about the music. Accolades and glory are far from his mind. In a world that rarely recognizes such dedication, he has carved out a life in Boston, where he can compose music, play a weekly gig with his quintet and teach at New England Conservatory with no curriculum restrictions. He travels about 130 days a year performing. All this he balances with a rich family life: He and his wife, the accomplished pianist Jeri DiMarco Bergonzi, have two children.

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