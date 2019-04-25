WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Presents SHARK TANK Week

Four Sharks from ABC's hit entrepreneurial-themed reality show "Shark Tank" will play "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," opposite host Chris Harrison, during "Shark Tank Week," airing MONDAY, MAY 6 - FRIDAY, MAY 10. The four uber-successful entrepreneurs - LORI GREINER, ROHAN OZA, ROBERT HERJAVEC AND MATT HIGGINS - will leave the comfortable confines of the SHARK TANK for the "Millionaire" set, taking on the show's 14 questions with the goal of bringing home big money for their chosen charities.

Monday, May 6 - Lori Greiner

Shark Lori Greiner will play to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern California.

Tuesday, May 7 - Rohan Oza

Guest Shark Rohan Oza will play for Charity: Water.

Wednesday, May 8 - Rohan Oza, Robert Herjavec

Rohan Oza will continue his gameplay to benefit Charity: Water, followed by Shark Robert Herjavec, who will play for Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

Thursday, May 9 - Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec will continue his gameplay to benefit Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

Friday, May 10 - Matt Higgins

Guest Shark Matt Higgins will round out the week, playing for Autism Speaks.

Multi-Emmy® Award-Winning "Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed, entrepreneurial-themed reality show, is currently in its 10th season on The ABC Television Network.

Emmy®-nominated "Millionaire" originates from Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas and airs across the country weekdays in national syndication. Go to MillionaireTV.com for time and channel. "Millionaire" is produced by Valleycrest Productions Ltd. and is distributed by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. James Rowley serves as executive producer.

Photo credit: Jacob Kepler/Walt Disney DTCI





