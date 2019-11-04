WHERE'S MY ROY COHN? Director, Matt Tyrnauer, Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Matt Tynauer, the director of WHERE'S MY ROY COHN? is Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. Also on the show are BECOMING NOBODY director, Jamie Catto, and reggae legend Brinsley Forde.

WHERE'S MY ROY COHN? is a riveting documentary about one of the most influential American men of the 20th Century. Roy Cohn was a ruthless lawyer and political POWER BROKER whose 28-year career ranged from acting as chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy's Communist-hunting subcommittee to molding the career of a young Queens real estate developer named Donald Trump. The film provides a vivid journey that carries us from the Depression, through the Red Scare of the 50s, to the 70s and 80s New York high life of wealth, celebrity, and Studio 54.

Matt Tyrnauer is a writer, director, producer, award-winning journalist, whose films include VALENTINO: THE LAST EMPEROR, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was short-listed for an Academy Award for best documentary feature and STUDIO 54, about the famed New York City nightclub that became a cultural phenomenon.

BECOMING NOBODY is a documentary that represents the core arc of Ram Dass' teachings and life: whether as Dr. Richard Alpert, the eminent Harvard psychologist, or as Ram Dass who serves as a bridge between Eastern and Western philosophies. Throughout his life, he has defined a generation of inner explorers and seekers of truth and wisdom. In BECOMING NOBODY, historic clips balance an engaging conversation with director Jamie Catto. The film is playing at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Thursday on 11/14 at 7:30 pm, and will feature a Skype Q&A with director Jamie Catto.

Jamie Catto is the creator, producer/director of the multi-award winning global 1 Giant Leap films and albums and founding member of the group Faithless. His 2009 movie and album "What About Me?" won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary at Red Rock Film Festival.

Brinsley Forde is best known as the founder of the hugely influential reggae band, Aswad. Over the course of the group's career, they released 21 albums and had a number of hits including "Don't Turn Around," "Give A Little Love," and "Shine."

Forde is also remembered for his memorable role in the classic film, BABYLON. The film received critical acclaim, and is noted for its themes of racism, violence, poverty and disillusionment in London's reggae sound system scene. Originally banned by the New York Film Festival for being too controversial, the film is being shown at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Sunday, November 10 at 7 pm. There will be a Q & A with Brinsley Forde after the film.

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Nile Rodgers, Ernest Dickerson, Scott Adams, Aldis Hodge, Camila Morrone, Lulu Wang and Hal Hartley.





