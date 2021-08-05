WHALE TALK, The Award-winning Film Starring Salomé Robert-Murphy And Zack Travis, to Premiere in September

Award-winning director, Zack Travis, has teamed up with stellar actress Salomé Robert-Murphy once again to create their latest short film, 'Whale Talk'. The comedic film, releasing this fall on September 20th, follows a couple who in their struggle to fall asleep, attempt to ease their minds by listening in on a conversation between whales.

'Whale Talk' was not only written and directed by Zack Travis, but it also marks his acting debut. He plays the role of Drew, and his counterpart Salomé Robert-Murphy plays the role of Emma. The two have remarkable on-screen chemistry and comedic timing. The film has been awarded Best Super Short at Cotswold International Film Festival and named Finalist in the category of Best Comedy Short at Accord Cine Fest. Salomé was also named Finalist in the category of Best Actress at both Accord Cine Fest and the Sweden Film Awards. Additionally, the film was officially selected to be featured in The Lift-Off Global Network's online festival.

Zack Travis is a writer, producer, and director. Originally from Stillwater, New York, he is now based in New York City. Zack is most known for his award-winning shorts 'Buried In The Air' (2019), 'If By Life You Were Deceived' (2019), and 'Sell It To Me a Different Way'.

Salomé Robert-Murphy is a French-British actress and model from London, England, now also based in New York City. She is a recent graduate of Tisch School of the Arts, where she split her time training at the notable Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and Stonestreet Studios. She is most known for her work in HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL reboot, Irving Pictures' feature film 'Hell Wanted,' and the independent short 'Sell It To Me a Different Way'. Salomé is also the founder of 'The Self Series,' a YouTube platform for young actors to create and work on original content.

The pair has previously worked together on 'Sell It To Me a Different Way'(2021), a short film following two sisters who are forced to reconcile with each other after their dad's death by splitting up an estate riddled with memories from an upsetting childhood. The film won Best Indie Short at the Europe Film Festival, Best One Take Film at Monkey Bread Tree Film Festival, and awarded Salomé Robert-Murphy the title of Best Actress at the Metropolis Film Festival.

'Whale Talk' will be premiering on September 20, 2021 on YouTube! Head over to www.youtube.com/ZTV-yo to watch the premiere at 9pm EST.