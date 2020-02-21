Advertisement

WE ARE GODS Will Premiere at SXSW

WE ARE AS GODS offers a compelling deep dive into the many sides of Stewart Brand - creator of The Whole Earth Catalog, an influential member of Ken Kesey's "The Merry Pranksters," a founder of the modern environmental movement, and today a vocal advocate for bringing back extinct species of animals and plants. Brand's approach to his work and life influenced many, including Steve Jobs, who have gone on to shape our modern world. Now in his 80's, he looks to leave a legacy for the future with his Long Now Foundation and efforts to "enhance biodiversity through the genetic rescue of extinct and endangered species."

The man who coined the phrase "we are as gods and might as well get good at it" is now under fire from former allies who believe he's gone too far, but Brand won't be easily deterred from a mission he feels is necessary to save the future of the planet.


SXSW SCREENING SCHEDULE


Premiere Screening
Sunday, March 15 at 5:45 PM
Alamo Ritz 1

Additional Screenings
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Alamo Ritz 1 @ 5:30pm
Thursday, March 20, 2020 at Alamo Lamar A @ 2:00pm



