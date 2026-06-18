WARRIOR CATS Book Series Getting Animated Adaptation at Disney

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The long-running children’s fantasy book series “Warrior Cats” is being adapted into an animated TV series for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Based on the fan-favorite feline book saga, “Warrior Cats” is currently in production and slated to premiere in 2028.

Showrunner A.C.Bradley (Ms Marvel, What If?) is at the helm of the new show with Emmy Award-winning animator Rodrigo Blaas, whose credits include Pixar's Finding Nemo and WALL-E, as well as DreamWorks' Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters, on board to direct the series with the collaboration of El Guiri Studios.

Created by Working Partners, a Coolabi Group company, and penned by Erin Hunter, the hugely successful “Warrior Cats” book series is about clans of WILD cats. The series has sold over 90 million books to date, has been translated into 38 languages, and has been a fixture on the New York Times bestseller list for the last 20 years.

With a huge and passionate worldwide fanbase, THE FRANCHISE has garnered more than 2 million annual users on the official “Warrior Cats” website last year, 50 million views per month across user-generated content on YouTube, and nearly 3 billion views on TikTok. The “Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition” game on Roblox consistently places among the highest-ranking branded games on the platform and has been played more than 735 million times.

This serves as the first authorized animation of the series and will follow the core storytelling of the first series of books, “Warrior Cats: The Prophecies Begin.” Original Force is the animation studio for "Warrior Cats” on behalf of Tencent Video and is a result of a deal between Coolabi Group and Disney Kids & Family.

“We’re always seeking out fresh, imaginative storytelling that resonates with families around the world,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. “‘Warrior Cats’ has inspired a generation of fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Coolabi Group to bring this phenomenal series to life on Disney+ and Disney Channel.”

Allison Watkins, EVP at Coolabi Group, says: “Following our development deal with Tencent Video in 2024, we have been working hard to find the perfect home for ‘Warrior Cats.’ We couldn’t be more thrilled that Disney has come on board the project, and we look forward to delivering a truly exciting new series to ‘Warrior Cats’ fans across the globe. 2026 has already seen the successful launch of ‘Warrior Cats’ toys at retail in the U.S., and we anticipate a whirlwind year ahead for the brand.”

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