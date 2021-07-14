Violet Chachki Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates in August

International drag performer and global fashion icon Violet Chachki has announced her rescheduled tour, A Lot More Me starting August 21 through 29 - Tickets available now. The previously scheduled Canadian shows in 2021 have been postponed to Feb 2022.

The multi-talented entertainer will perform a spectacle of all things Violet-part drag, part fashion, part burlesque, and part circus. "I am so thrilled to be back doing what I love doing," said Violet Chachki. "I've always dreamed of creating my own show. A Lot More Me is the culmination of 10 years of work as a drag artist. So proud to say that this is the largest solo touring drag artist production ever!"

The A Lot More Me tour is now slated to kick off in Detroit at MotorCity Casino hitting New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. For the latest update, visit VioletChachki.com.

2021 US Tour Dates:

Aug 21 - Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino

Aug 22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Aug 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Aug 27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Aug 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Aug 29 - San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

2022 North America Tour Dates:

Feb 04 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

Feb 05 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

Feb 06 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

Feb 10 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

Feb 11 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Feb 13 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Feb 16 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent

Feb 17 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Violet Chachki is a leading drag and burlesque performer, singer, and global style icon known for creating sophisticated performances and entrancing visuals that blend striptease, aerial acrobatics, and fetish aesthetics-while also distorting the gender binary. Since winning Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Chachki has expanded her reach and conquered the high fashion and beauty worlds. Named the "Queen of Couture'' by Vogue, the drag star has walked in multiple runway shows for top brands such as Moschino, and she's starred in campaigns for Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier, Huda Beauty, Pat McGrath, and more. Chachki has appeared on countless magazine covers and in high-profile editorials in publications including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, V Magazine, Interview, and Love.

She has built a digital following of over 2.5 million including an Instagram and recently launched YouTube channel chronicling her eccentric fashion and beauty looks, as well as her witty commentary on iconic moments in fashion.

Photo Credit: Albert Sanchez and Pedro Zalba