By: Apr. 04, 2024
Video: Watch the Trailer For JANET PLANET
Watch the official trailer for Janet Planet, Annie Baker’s stunning, luminous coming-of-age film debut. Starring Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo.

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime film debut.

Check out the trailer below!



