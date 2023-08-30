Video: Watch the Final Trailer For Netflix's ONE PIECE Film

The final trailer was released with less than 24 hours to go before the series premieres TOMORROW, AUGUST 31.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Today, Netflix debuted a brand new trailer and new images for ONE PIECE, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, with less than 24 hours to go before the series premieres TOMORROW, AUGUST 31.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember.

Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become KING of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners.

Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce. Additional cast includes Vincent Regan (Vice Admiral Garp), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Alvida), Morgan Davies (Koby), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo), Langley Kirkwood (Captain Morgan), Jeff Ward (Buggy), Celeste Loots (Kaya), Alexander Maniatis (Kuro/Klahadore), McKinley Belcher III (Arlong), Craig Fairbrass (Chef Zeff), Steven Ward (Mihawk), Chioma Umeala (Nojiko), and Michael Dorman (Gold Roger).

Watch the new trailer here:




