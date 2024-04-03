Video: Watch an All New Trailer For THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new trailer has been released for The Last Stop in Yuma County.

The film stars Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Richard Brake, Faizon Love, Barbara Crampton, Alexandra Essoe. The film will be in theaters and on Digital May 10, 2024.

While awaiting the next fuel truck at a middle-of-nowhere Arizona rest stop, a traveling young knife salesman is thrust into a high-stakes hostage situation by the arrival of two similarly stranded bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty—or cold, hard steel—to protect their bloodstained, ill-begotten fortune.