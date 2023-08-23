Video: Watch Tom Sandoval 'Take A Beating' in SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST Trailer

The series returns for a second season on Monday, September 25th at 9/8c on FOX!

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Video: Watch Tom Sandoval 'Take A Beating' in SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST Trailer

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a second season on Monday, September 25th at 9/8c on FOX! Watch the new trailer now!

The new season enlists a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. 

This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels.

"The whole country is pissed off at me. I had an affair and want to take a beating," Tom Sandoval, star of Vanderpump Rules, states in the trailer following "Scandoval."

Sandoval's cheating scandal rocked the nation when he stepped out on long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with their close friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The cast of the new season will also include Tara Reid, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, and Nick Viall.

They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Fourteen celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive? Special Forces: World’s Toughest Testis produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers.

Watch the new trailer here:






