Video: Watch 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Mid-Season 8 Trailer

Bravo has unveiled THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC mid-season 8 trailer.

The heated trailer gives a first look at the unraveling of Mia Thornton's divorce with her husband, Gordon. He tells her that she has been "cheating for several years" as a headline about the end of their marriage flashes.

The fallout continues between Wendy Osefo and newbie Nneka Ihim as Gizelle Bryant comes to terms with her daughter, Grace, going off to college. Ashley Darby discusses her divorce with her estranged ex-husband, Michael Darby, as both Candiace Dillard Bassett and Ihim struggle with having children.

Also featured on this season are Robyn Dixon and "grand-dame" Karen Huger, with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Keiarna Stewart appearing as friends.

The seventh episode of the Andy Cohen-produced series will air on Sunday, December 17, with the show returning on January 7 after a holiday hiatus.

Watch the new trailer here: