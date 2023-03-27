Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13 Midseason Trailer

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Bravo has debuted the midseason trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The trailer reveals a first look at what led to Melissa and Joe Gorga not attending Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. It also gives a look inside new cast member Danielle Cabral's fallouts with Margaret Josephs and fellow newbie Rachel Fuda.

Also featured this season are Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, with Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

As previously announced, the season will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas's wedding special, airing exclusively on Bravo.

Watch the new trailer here:






