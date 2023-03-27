Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13 Midseason Trailer

Bravo has debuted the midseason trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The trailer reveals a first look at what led to Melissa and Joe Gorga not attending Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. It also gives a look inside new cast member Danielle Cabral's fallouts with Margaret Josephs and fellow newbie Rachel Fuda.

New episodes of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY air Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.

Also featured this season are Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, with Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

As previously announced, the season will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas's wedding special, airing exclusively on Bravo.

Watch the new trailer here: