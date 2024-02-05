Video: Watch Lisa Vanderpump's VANDERPUMP VILLA Series Trailer on Hulu

The new series is coming this spring.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Check out the all-new trailer for Hulu's "Vanderpump Villa," coming this spring.

Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle. 

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.  

But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

The villa staff includes Stephen Alsvig (“Events Coordinator”), Anthony Bar (“Executive Chef”), Marciano Brunette (“Lead Server”), Caroline Byl (“Sous Chef”), Grace Cottrell (“Housekeeper”), Priscila Ferrari (“Server”), Hannah Fouch (“Server”), Eric Funderwhite (“Chateau Manager”), Telly Hall (“Mixologist”), Emily Kovacs (“Housekeeper”), Andre Mitchell (“Mixologist”), Gabriella Sanon (“Events Coordinator”). 

Lisa Vanderpump will executive produce under her Villa Rosa production banner, and the series will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer. 

Watch the trailer here:



