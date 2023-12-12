Video: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform His RUSTIN Song Following Golden Globe Nomination

The four-time Grammy winning Kravitz wrote, performed and produced “Road To Freedom” specifically for the Netflix film, RUSTIN.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Hours after “Road To Freedom” earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, Lenny Kravitz delivered an electrifying performance of the song from RUSTIN on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kravitz was joined on JKL! by Grammy winner Trombone Shorty and longtime collaborator / guitarist Craig Ross, both of whom play on the recording, along with a 12-person choir.

RUSTIN drew rave reviews out of Telluride and TIFF and was directed by DGA Award winner and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe. The film stars Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, the architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington. Despite being one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known, Rustin was all but erased from history for being an openly gay Black man.

Yesterday Domingo received a Golden Globe nomination himself for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

As Kravitz told Vanity Fair, he got a call from RUSTIN producer Bruce Cohen asking him to write a theme for the film. Before starting though, he phoned Domingo for inspiration.

“I gave Colman a call just out of respect, because he had just embodied this character, and I asked him what he thought, just any ideas. He thought about it for a moment. He said, “The only thing that I can tell you, the thing that is coming to my head is—it’s about the work.”

“George really directed that thing so well, and Colman embodied Bayard Rustin in such an elegant, powerful way. Just such a soulful performance. I was honored to be asked to contribute to this film, and I’m so glad that I did.”

Watch the new performance here:

Photo credit: ABC/Randy Holmes



