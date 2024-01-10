Video: Watch Jerry O'Connell on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Season Two

Funny man Jerry O'Connell makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, January 10.

The “Pictionary” host tells Jennifer why he didn't propose to his wife Rebecca Romijn at the Oakland A's game as originally planned but opted to do it in private in case she didn't say “yes.”

Jerry opens up about how he really feels about his 50th birthday, admitting he's been preparing himself so he doesn't get depressed, and plans to get Botox instead. Jerry also reveals how he defuses any argument with his wife by singing Usher lyrics!

Plus, tune in to watch Jerry draw how he feels about his kids dating and wanting his wife to join “The Real Housewives” franchise.

The week continues with sports agent Rich Paul, and model Molly Sims. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

