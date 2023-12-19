Video: Watch Dylan Sprouse & Virginia Gardner in the BEAUTIFUL WEDDING Trailer

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Beautiful Disaster sequel, Beautiful Wedding, has been released. The film will only be in theaters on January 24 and 25 from Fathom Events, tickets are on sale now.

The film stars Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Steven Bauer, Alex Aiono, Neil Bishop, Micky Dartford, Jack Hesketh, Declan Laird, Trevor Van Uden, Rob Estes, and Kyle Richards.

Picking up where Beautiful Disaster left off, Abby and Travis wake up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds.

With their best friends in tow and Abby’s six-figure poker winnings, they travel to Mexico, where they can enjoy a wild, lavish honeymoon. But as chaos follows “Trabby” at every turn, they must decide if they belong together – or if this marriage is another disaster waiting to happen.

The film is produced by Brian Pitt, David Shojai, Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, and Roger Kumble.