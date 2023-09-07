Video: SPY KIDS Are Back In Netflix's ARMAGEDDON Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon ahead of its September 22 release.

When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

The cast includes Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, and D.J. Cotrona. The film was written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, who co-wrote the film with Racer Max.

"I’ve heard from so many families telling me how much they’ve enjoyed these films

over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as

children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids. The Spy Kids

franchise was based on my growing up in a family of ten kids with an FBI special

agent Uncle. It's been very exciting for me and my kids to work on this film

together as a family, for other families to enjoy," Rodriguez shared.

The film was executive produced by Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre (Spyglass) and produced by Robert Rodriguez, Racer Max, Elizabeth Avellan, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger (Skydance).

Watch the trailer here: