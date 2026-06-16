Video: SHREK 5 Unveils First Teaser Trailer Featuring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, & More

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Shrek 5, the highly anticipated new installment in the hit DreamWorks franchise, has debuted the official teaser trailer, previewing the return of fan-favorite characters Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and the always-iconic Gingerbread Man. The movie hits theaters on June 30, 2027.

The teaser opens with a brief, storybook recap of the original 2001 film, before new footage of the characters as they embark on their latest adventure. With a snippet of the Smash Mouth staple "All Star," notable scenes include the group seemingly locked away in a dungeon, and a glimpse of a snowman character that looks like a washed-up version of Frozen's Olaf.

Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Emmy-winning superstar Zendaya joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award-nominated Shrek 2, as well as on DreamWorks Animation’s Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens. Vernon has also provided THE VOICE of Shrek fan-favorite Gingerbread Man, aka “Gingy,” across all titles in the Shrek Universe.

Dohrn worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and artist and as Head of Story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. Dohrn served as co-director on the first Trolls film and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

The film is produced by returning producer Gina Shay (Trolls franchise), who produced Shrek Forever After and by Illumination CEO and Academy Award nominee Chris Meledandri (the Super Mario, Despicable Me and Minions franchises). The film is co-directed by Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Simpsons).

Based on the book by acclaimed author William Steig, the original Shrek movie was released in 2001 to massive success, becoming the winner of the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The movie follows the titular ogre as he attempts to reclaim his home- a swamp- after it is taken over by fairy tale creatures. With the help of his new friend Donkey, Shrek must rescue Princess Fiona from a tower to wed Lord Farquaad, in exchange for his home back.

The four Shrek films have earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide, spawning a global live-touring show, an award-winning Broadway musical that earned eight Tony nominations and 12 Drama Desk nominations. Shrek the Musical hit Broadway in 2008 with a cast led by Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster. It has gone on to have a life via several national tours, including a revised version that played across the US in 2024.

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