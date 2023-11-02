Video: Octavia Spencer Visits THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” S2, airing Thursday, November 2. 

The “Feds” and “The Lost Women of Highway 20” Executive Producer reacts to her hilarious attempt at ice skating, sharing her key tip with Jennifer: to avoid skating when kids are present because it’s too dangerous. 

Then, Octavia admits she has forgotten where her Hollywood Walk of Fame star is located, but is hoping to find it and bring her cleaning supplies!    

The week wraps “Dancing with the Stars” judge Alfonso Ribeiro.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

The Hilarious Reason Octavia Spencer Hasn’t Returned to Visit Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros. 



