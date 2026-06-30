Video: NOT ALONE Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at Animated Film

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The first trailer has been released for Not Alone, Illumination's forthcoming animated film featuring four-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Timothée Chalamet and Emmy and Grammy nominee Selena Gomez. Marking Chalamet's first feature-length animated film, Not Alone flies into theaters April 16, 2027.

The film follows an introverted rocket mechanic named Joe (Chalamet) who is brought together with Fran (Gomez), "a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket." As the duo comes together "to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety."

The aliens are voiced by renowned British comedic actors Rob Brydon (Barbie, The Trip), Diane Morgan (Cunk On series, Mandy) and Jamie Demetriou (Cruella, Jay Kelly) starring as Dunk, Welly and Shirm, and two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Office Romance) as officer Zandro. The film’s supporting voice includes Oscar winner Allison Janney (Minions & Monsters, The Diplomat) and Emmy winner Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Spider-Noir).

Not Alone is directed by Eric Guillon, the co-director of Despicable Me 3 and the designer of Despicable Me and Minions, whose career at Illumination also includes design work on The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Guillon is directing alongside Claire Dodgson (editor of The Lorax, Minions, Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru) and Jonathan Del Val (co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Secret Life of Pets 2).

The film is produced by Illumination’s founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and executive produced by Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld.

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