THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: The Biggest Blowups Compilation

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CBS posted a new compilation video from THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL gathering some of the daytime drama's most explosive confrontations into a single reel, spotlighting the moments when simmering tensions between family members, friends, and rivals finally boiled over.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is a CBS daytime drama that has followed the intertwined lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families through decades of romantic entanglements, corporate rivalries, and personal betrayals. The series has aired on CBS for decades and remains one of the most-watched daytime programs in the world.

The compilation draws on storylines in which long-buried resentments and painful betrayals push characters past their breaking points, with accusations flying and arguments turning deeply personal. More than one confrontation in the footage crosses into physical territory, underscoring how high the stakes have grown across multiple family dynamics.

BroadwayWorld has covered several recent chapters of the series, including Steffy reaching her breaking point amid family secrets and corporate pressure, and Wyatt Spencer's return reigniting unresolved tensions within the Spencer family.