DIARRA FROM DETROIT Season 2 Official Teaser Arrives on Paramount+

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A new teaser for the second season of DIARRA FROM DETROIT is now streaming on Paramount+, offering a first look at the dark comedy's return. The clip sets up a season in which protagonist Diarra Brickland's attempt at a low-key summer is derailed almost immediately, as what begins as a furniture recovery mission escalates into a triple homicide investigation and a citywide treasure hunt.

DIARRA FROM DETROIT is created by and stars Diarra Kilpatrick, who also serves as writer and executive producer on the series. The show follows Brickland navigating Detroit's criminal underbelly while contending with her personal life, blending comedy with increasingly high-stakes mystery. Season two expands that premise further, sending the character undercover with a secret society, into the production of a Tubi movie, and through a series of urban legends and gang-related entanglements.

The eight-episode second season is set to debut on Paramount+ with two episodes dropping simultaneously. The streamer carries the series as a Paramount+ original, with the show also connected to the BET programming slate.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the season two premiere date announcement for DIARRA FROM DETROIT, which confirmed the two-episode launch window ahead of this teaser release.

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