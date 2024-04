Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new “SNL” promo has been released, featuring this week’s host Kristen Wiig. Kristen Wiig hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on April 6, 2024, with musical guest Raye.

Check out the trailer below!

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock with host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Raye.