Video: Kim & Kourtney 'Still Going At It' in THE KARDASHIANS Season 4 Trailer

Season 4 of The Kardashians launches September 28 on Hulu.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie in the trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu.

From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family. Season 4 of The Kardashians premieres September 28 on Hulu.

The trailer reveals that Kim and Kourtney are still at odds in the new season, following their season three spat in which Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity."

"It's really hard to watch people talking about you. You don't feel understood," Kourtney states in the trailer.

The season also features more conversations regarding the status of Khloe's relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson. 

Kim Kardashian is also seen at the wedding of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage, with appearances by North West and Scott Disik also included in the trailer.

Watch The Kardashians season four trailer here:



