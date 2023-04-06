Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Khloé Kardashian Visits THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Good American co-founder and reality TV star Khloé Kardashian makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, April 6.

The mother of two opens up about her children, revealing the reason she hasn't announced her 8-month-old son's name yet, but confirming it starts with the letter 'T.' Khloé also chats about her daughter, True, turning 5 years old, her love for makeup, and her obsession with her cat, Gray Kitty.

The Hulu reality star discusses the new season of "The Kardashians," including her family drama and her skin cancer diagnosis. Khloé also reveals she is currently single, if she would set up her sister Kim on a date, and whether she would consider joining a dating app. Plus, Khloe shares her thoughts on her mother, Kris Jenner, who "loves being the center of attention," starring in Meghan Trainor's music video, "Mother."

Later in the show, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War and Treaty's husband and wife musical duo, join Jennifer on the couch. Tanya reminisces about how she landed her role in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" and how her unforgettable duet with Lauryn Hill of "His Eye Is On The Sparrow" came about at Whoopi Goldberg's house.

Then, Michael discusses how he began writing songs while serving in Iraq, learning to play piano on one of Saddam Hussein's pianos. DON'T miss The War and Treaty take the stage to perform their song "Have You A Heart" from their latest album, "Lover's Game."

This week wraps with a Spring Celebration, featuring Grammy Award-nominated artist Leona Lewis. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

