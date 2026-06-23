Video: Jake Johnson Stars in New Trailer for THE DINK Sports Comedy

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The official trailer has been released for The Dink, the upcoming sports comedy film from Apple TV and director Josh Greenbaum. The movie will debut on the streamer on July 24.

The Dink follows Washed-up former tennis prodigy Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson), who has been reduced to coaching unruly children at his father Chuck’s (Ed Harris) suburban country club. Desperate for his father’s approval, Dusty blindly supports Chuck’s vendetta against the new craze taking over the club: pickleball.

But an old injury takes away Dusty's ability to play tennis, forcing him to resort to the unthinkable in the name of rehab. He not only tries pickleball, but, thanks in part to his enchanting new partner, Candace (Mary Steenburgen), he finds himself actually enjoying it. Torn between two worlds, Dusty is forced to finally face the ghosts of his past athletic failures, including his childhood nemesis, Andy Roddick (Andy Roddick). Ultimately, Dusty is drawn into a desperate battle for the future of the club, his father’s affection and his very identity.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, who also helms the upcoming Spaceballs sequel, The Dink is written by Sean Clements and produced by Ben Stiller. The all-star cast includes Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Chris Parnell and Aaron Chen, with Andy Roddick and Ben Stiller.

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