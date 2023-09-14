Video: Hulu Drops New Trailer For APPENDAGE 'Huluween' Movie

“Appendage” is Anna Zlokovic's feature directorial debut, based on her 2021 short of the same name.

Hulu will be kicking off "Huluween" with “Appendage,” a new film that is set to begin streaming on October 2.

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage.

As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her.

The film also stars Kausar Mohammed, Emily Hampshire, and Brandon Mychal Smith.

"Appendage" was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle serving as executive producers. Also serving as producers are Hadley Robinson, Anna Zlokovic and Alex Familian. Production services were carried out by the film’s producer Katrina Kudlick through her production company, Fever Dream Studios. Emma Buerklin serves as co-producer.

Watch the new trailer here:



