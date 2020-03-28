Video Flashback: Anna Kendrick on Trevor Noah's 'Between the Scenes'

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has uploaded this video flashback to 2018, featuring Anna Kendrick in his segment, Between the Scenes.

In Between the Scenes, Trevor interacts with the audience when THE DAILY SHOW cuts to commercial.

Check out the video below!

Kendrick rose to prominence for her supporting role as Jessica Stanley in The Twilight Saga (2008-2012). Her starring role in Jason Reitman's comedy-drama film Up in the Air, which was released in 2009, received praise from critics and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She achieved further recognition for starring as Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect film series (2012-2017).

Kendrick also had starring roles in the comedy-drama 50/50 (2011), the crime-drama End of Watch (2012), the musical-fantasy Into the Woods (2014), the drama Cake (2014), the adult comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016), the animated comedy Trolls (2016), and the mystery-thriller comedy A Simple Favor (2018). Kendrick published a memoir in 2016, titled Scrappy Little Nobody.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You