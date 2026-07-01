Video: Elle Woods Receives Life-Changing News in ELLE Prequel Series Clip

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An extended clip is now available for Elle, the newly released Legally Blonde prequel series. The show follows the high school years of fan-favorite character Elle Woods and, in the episode one scene, she receives the unwelcome news that she will be packing up and moving from Los Angeles to rainy Seattle.

Season One of Elle follows Elle as she navigates the tumultuous world of high school, where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone and forms an even tighter bond with her mother, all while growing closer to the Elle Woods as seen in the original Legally Blonde film.

All 8 episodes of the series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, are now available on Prime Video. A second season is on the way.

The Season One cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Brad Harder, Chloe Wepper, Danielle Chand, David Burtka, James Van Der Beek, Jessica Belkin, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, Logan Shroyer, Matt Oberg, and Sharon Taylor.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers. Julia Brownell and Eli Wilson Pelton serve as co-executive producers. Josie Craven and Jen Regan serve as supervising producers. Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers.

Stage and film director Jason Moore, who helmed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, directed the first two episodes of Season One and also serves as an executive producer.

The original Legally Blonde film received much praise upon its initial release in 2001 and has become a fan favorite in the years since. The movie spawned a sequel, also starring Witherspoon, and a Broadway musical. Debuting in 2007, the musical starred Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle, and received seven Tony nominations.

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