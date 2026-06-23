Video: CAMP SNOOPY Debuts Sneak Peek Clip Ahead of Season 2

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Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from season two of “Camp Snoopy,” premiering globally on Friday, June 26. In the new season, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts spend time in the majestic landscape of Camp Spring Lake.

Along with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy and the birds hike, swim, and leap their way through another round of fun and adventure in the Great Outdoors, searching for the elusive hedge toad, build towering sandcastles and debate the merits of hot dogs versus hamburgers.

Produced for Apple TV by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is directed by Rob Boutilier. Executive producers are Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, Rob Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library, as well as more new original Peanuts series and specials. Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

In the upcoming feature “Snoopy Unleashed,” Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go on an emotional journey to the vibrant Big City as they search for Snoopy and discover that real friendship means loving each other just as they are.