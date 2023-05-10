Video: Apple TV+ Drops STILLWATER Season Three Trailer

The series is premiering globally on Friday, May 19. 

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the third season of beloved hit "Stillwater," premiering globally on Friday, May 19.

The third season of the Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series, "Stillwater," centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor.

Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic "Zen" book series by Jon J Muth, Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment produce with Sidonie Dumas; Christophe Riandee; Nicolas Atlan; Terry Kalagian; Iole Lucchese; Caitlin Friedman; Jef Kaminsky; Jun Falkenstein; and Rob Hoegee serving as executive producers. In addition, the series features THE VOICE talents of James Sie, Eva Ariel Binder, Tucker Chandler, and Judah Mackey.

Stillwater was produced in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of "Buddha and The Rose" and the "Just Be" series for kids, and CEO of Chopra Global, through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year's Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"; star-studded animated adventure film "Luck" from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers."

"Stillwater" is a part of all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning "El Deafo," BAFTA Award-winning "Lovely Little Farm," "Duck & Goose," GLAAD Media Award nominated "Pinecone & Pony," Emmy Award-winning "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" from The Jim Henson Company, "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop, "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, "Sago Mini Friends," Emmy Award-nominated "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, "Harriet The Spy" produced by The Jim Henson Company, "Eva the Owlet," Emmy Award nominee "Snoopy in Space," "The Snoopy Show" and "Get Rolling with Otis."

Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt's DGA and WGA Award nominated "Amber Brown," DGA Award winner "Best Foot Forward," "Surfside Girls," WGA Award winner "Life By Ella," Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" from Sesame Workshop, and "Puppy Place."

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," "Lucy's School," Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," Emmy Award-winning "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" and "For Auld Lang Syne," and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 348 wins and 1,421 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and historic Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:






